NFIB

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Declined in September, NFIB Says

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

U.S. small-business optimism fell in September as more owners said they expected a slowdown in profits and sales, tightening credit conditions and a harder time filling job openings, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index fell 0.8 point to 95.3. The index is now five points below where it was before the start of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

Six of the index's 10 components fell in the survey of 608 randomly-selected small-business owners.

Still, more business owners said they believed it was a good time to expand their firms and expected better conditions in six months.

Owners added an average of 0.24 workers per firm last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, an improvement from August's average of 0.02 workers.

Half of the owners said they had hired or tried to hire in the last three months, although 42 percent said they had a hard time finding qualified candidates.

The survey suggests weaker job creation as those surveyed said they planned to hire fewer workers and spend less on capital investments.

"Overall, no progress, still stuck in a rut that has been difficult to escape with so little progress on the issues important to small business owners," NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg said, referring to the survey results.

(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

9 Ideas for Health-Care Reform

Leadership

New Site Accuses NFIB of Political Partisanship

Was the Voice of Small Business Heard at the Ballot Box?