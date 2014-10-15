Bono Regrets Putting U2's New Album in Your iCloud Library

October 15, 2014 2 min read

Remember when U2's new album, Songs of Innocence, was automatically added to users iTunes libraries the world over? And instead of reacting with joy and appreciation, the Internet released a collective weary groan?

Turns out, many people didn't appreciate having Songs of Innocence 'forced' on them; the backlash was intense enough that Apple promptly released a step-by-step guide for users looking to delete the album.

A month later, Bono has had time to reflect on the debacle. And apparently, he's sorry. He recognized his band may have gone too far, and that maybe, just maybe, not everyone welcomes the uninvited arrival of a U2 album in their iTunes library.

Apologizing to users via an interview in which the band answered fans questions posted on Facebook, the U2 frontman had this to say about the incident: "Oops ... I'm sorry about that. I had this beautiful idea. Might have gotten carried away with ourselves. Artists are prone to that thing. A drop of megalomania, a touch of generosity, a dash of self-promotion, and deep fear that these songs that we poured our life into over the last few years might not be heard. There's a lot of noise out there. I guess, we got a little noisy ourselves to get through it."

