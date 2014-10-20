The Law of Attraction: Finding the Perfect Hire for Your Company

October 20, 2014 4 min read

It is the job of the CEO or founder to define the values of the company and embody these principles. It is just as important to seek out people who share these ideals to help steer and lead the organization forward.

So when hiring, be sure to consider your goals and vision for the organization and how that may impact the type of person you need to bring in now. Make sure you define exactly what is needed in the role, where there are gaps that may need to be filled and determine what points of overlap, need synergy or where you can add to the mix. Also, be objective in your process.

As the founder of a professional consulting and coaching firm, I find that there are several key factors in play when successfully matching candidates to companies and sowing the seeds of compatibility.

Here are three key considerations when it comes to choosing who we hire or partner with.

Do you have matching motivation levels?

I often see people who are attracted to the same business but have very different levels of "fire" to act. This will most certainly create conflict in the workplace. If one person is very motivated to win and be successful, they may tend to go after more tasks, work longer hours or look for the next stepping stone to be successful.

Defining your own level of fire to act and what winning and success means to you and your organization will be an important first step in determining the right hire(s) for your business.

Do you share the same level of talent?

If you bring someone on as a partner or an employee, be sure they can play at the same level. This does not mean you need to have the same skill set. In fact, a variety of strengths may actually work to your advantage here but check that you share the same level of talent in certain areas. Often times we are attracted to people who are similar to us but may play at different levels or bring too much of what we already have to the company. It is important to identify potential partners or employees who have overlapping strengths and bring new and different strengths to fill gaps yet share the same level of talent and drive.

Do you have similar values?

This may be the biggest character test in hiring, especially when it comes to bringing on a business partner or C-level executive. It is critical to find ways to assess a person’s values throughout the interview process, as our values are at the very center to who we are -- both at work and outside of work.

In my job, I get glimpses every day of how hard-wired this part of us is. Will you put work before family obligations? If your partner puts work first, then you may be in a state of ongoing conflict. You might be initially attracted to someone who has different values, but it will be hard to stay in relationship long term.

To ensure you find the right match, make sure you do some soul-searching, engage other people in the company in the interview process and follow a structured approach so you can make accurate comparisons. Don’t just hire to fill a position. Hire to bring the position and your company to a new level.

