My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.
Image credit: GoPro via Facebook
GoPro camera on biker
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur & Advisor, Co-Founder of FieldLevel, Inc.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We’ve almost all posed for a group picture, after which someone has shouted, “That’s Facebook worthy!” Said picture is soon online being liked and commented upon by everyone we know. Even people we haven’t seen in months ask us about it when our paths cross at the local watering hole. 

Whether we like it or not, this is a form of personal marketing, as most people not only enjoy capturing memorable experiences but also want to share them with others.

Related: Let's Get Visual: Have Photos Can Tell Your Story Online

Done properly, your company can build on this notion and benefit from extensive and genuine exposure. But the key is to put your clients first and make them look awesome. When you do, they will share and talk about it, which subsequently markets your company.

This was one of the brilliant marketing strategies that Facebook used as social media rose to prominence. Facebook made it absurdly easy to create a website about yourself and share pictures of -- you guessed it -- yourself. Facebook leveraged the fact that humans tend to be self-interested and usually aren’t bashful about self-promotion to reach over a billion users.

But as social media has evolved and become ever more ubiquitous, many companies still focus too much on themselves. It’s not enough for your company to have a slick website and social-media accounts, where it publishes content about how it is “revolutionizing” this or “disrupting” that. Your company should help its clients create extraordinary content about themselves that they want to share, and they’ll in turn market your company.

Perhaps no company is currently doing a better job of this than GoPro. Whether it’s a diver riding a great white shark or a biker doing a backflip over a 72-foot canyon, GoPro helps its customers create personalized content that is cool and prone to being shared.

Related: How to Sound Human: Data-Backed Keys to Making Your Voice Stand Out Online

As GoPro CEO, Nick Woodman, told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, “It’s a marketer’s dream, and it’s all based off of authenticity. It’s our customers doing interesting things around the world, and they’re so stoked that they’re able to finally self-document these things that they like to do and share it with people. They’re so stoked of how good they look in the video, that when they share the video they often give us credit.”

In approaching this for your business, here are three questions to keep in mind:

1. What does your company enable its clients to do that makes them look great? Identify the ways that your product genuinely excites and showcases them. But heed to Woodman’s advice: authenticity matters. No one wants to share things that are forced or fake.

2. Which specific aspect or message do you want them to share with the marketplace? No doubt you do many things of value but you can’t be everything to everyone. Focus on sharable content that makes your clients stand out and uniquely upstage the competition.

3. Is your customer's content powerful enough to incite reactions and get people talking both on and offline? Regardless of the medium: pictures, videos or personalized websites, their content should cut through the noise and be memorable. You want your customers to be proud, and the competition to be nervous.

Related: Taco Bell's Social Sauce: Less Sales, Mas Fun

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

5 Ways You Can Achieve 'Hands-Off' Marketing

Marketing

No Money? No Problem. 30 Low Budget Marketing Ideas for Your Business

This Cannabis Brand Scored A Viral Hit -- Thanks To The TSA