9 Reasons to Quit Your Job As Soon As You Can

LinkedIn Influencer, Jeff Haden, published this post originally on LinkedIn.

Quit your job to take a better paying position? Definitely. Quit your job for a great opportunity? Absolutely.

But there are a lot more reasons to quit your job (once you have something else lined up, of course.) And they all fall under one main category:

Life’s too short.

Life’s too short to go home every day feeling unfulfilled. Life's too short to work for a terrible boss. Life’s too short to go home every day feeling taken for granted, feeling taken less than seriously, or feeling taken advantage of.

Life’s short to not be as happy as you can be.

Say your grown daughter called and said, “I hate my job. I’m bored, frustrated, and feel like I'm going nowhere.” Wouldn’t you tell her to look for another job?

Shouldn’t you follow the same advice?

Here are reasons to stop being miserable and start looking for something better:

1. Your input is disregarded… or even not wanted.

Everyone has ideas. And everyone loves when their ideas are taken seriously – and implemented. The feeling that you’ve contributed in a special way is incredibly gratifying.

But when your boss or company shoots down or even laughs at your ideas, that’s not only insulting, it's demotivating. And pretty soon you stop caring.

Life’s too short not to care.

2. You get criticized publicly.

We all need constructive feedback. We all need a little nudge. We all need to be told when we can do something better – and how to do it better.

But we need to be told those things in private.

Life’s too short to walk around waiting for the next time you’ll be criticized – and even humiliated – in front of other people.

3. You never hear the word, “Thanks.”

Everyone also needs praise. We all need to know when we do something well (and everyone, even poor performers, do some things well.)

Life’s too short not to be recognized for the contributions you make.

4. Your boss manages up, not down.

You know the type: as a leader they should focus their time and attention on their direct reports, but they spend all their time “following” their boss. It seems like your only job is to contribute to the greater glory – and advancement – of your boss.

A great boss knows that if her team succeeds – and each individual on that team succeeds – then she will succeed too.

Life’s too short to spend your time developing your boss’s career at the expense of your own.

5. You feel like you have no purpose.

Everyone likes to feel a part of something bigger. Everyone likes to feel they make an impact not just on results but also on the lives of other people.

Life’s too short to go home every day feeling like you’ve worked… but you haven’t accomplished anything meaningful.

6. You feel like a number.

Everyone is replaceable. Everyone, ultimately, works for a paycheck. But everyone also wants to work for more than a paycheck. They want to work with people they respect admire… and they want to be respected and admired in return.

If your boss doesn’t occasionally stop for a quick discussion about family, an informal conversation to see if you need an help, or simply to say a kind word… then you’re just a cog in a larger machine.

Life’s too short to only be a cog in a larger machine.

7. You aren’t even mildly excited to go to work.

Every job has its downsides. (I’m willing to bet even Richard Branson has to do a few things he doesn’t enjoy.) But every job should also have some fun moments. Or exciting moments. Or challenging moments. Or some aspect that makes you think, “I’m looking forward to doing that…”

Life’s too short to spend only looking forward to quitting time.

8. You can’t see a future.

Every job should lead to something: hopefully a promotion, but if not the opportunity to take on additional responsibilities, learn new things, tackle new challenges… to feel like tomorrow has the potential to be different – in a good way – than today.

A decent boss works to improve the company’s future. A good boss works to improve her employees’ futures too, even if – especially if – that might mean some of those employees will eventually move on to bigger and better things.

Life’s too short to live without hope.

9. You don’t think you can do anything else.

That’s the best reason of all quit your job. I know what you’re thinking, “I make too much in my current job; I’ll never find something comparable.” Or, “There just aren’t any jobs where I live.” Or, “I’ve put too much time into this company (or career or industry.)”

All those things are true – if you let them be true.

You can do something else. You can do lots of something "elses."

You just have to believe – and trust that your creativity, perseverance, and effort will take you to new, happier, and more fulfilling places.

Life's too short to just stay where you are instead doing everything possible to live a better life.