Indiegogo Becomes First Crowdfunding Platform to Integrate Apple Pay

After just one day in action, Apple Pay -- the tech giant’s contactless payment paradigm that many have called a credit card killer -- is already moving beyond traditional retail to rack up its first partner in the crowdfunding space.

Indiegogo announced today that it has integrated Apple Pay, whereby customers will soon be able to fund campaigns with the mere tap of their Touch ID buttons. Indiegogo says it was “the only online funding platform selected to join the launch” of Apple Pay.

After beginning to phase in today, the option will be available for all campaigns in coming weeks.

Related: Apple Pay Officially Arrives Monday, Oct. 20

Apple Pay will “help Indiegogo achieve our core mission of democratizing access to funding by making it as simple as possible,” the site’s CEO, Slava Rubin, said in a statement.

For its launch, Apple boasted roughly 200,000 physical retail partners, including Bloomingdale’s, the Disney Store, McDonald’s and Whole Foods.

The service also works for online purchases with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus as well as Apple’s latest generation of iPads, which are slated to ship this week.

Related: Apple's Latest iPads Are Thinner, Faster and Equipped With Touch ID

