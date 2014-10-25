My Queue

Productivity

For a More Productive Office, Appeal to the 5 Senses (Infographic)

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

It takes a certain kind of alchemy to make an office a productive place. Lighting that's too harsh, an unpredictable heating/cooling system or the insistent sounds of the construction down the street can throw everything out of whack.  

Since everyone has their own working style, how do you build a space that works for everyone? An infographic from Juice, a U.K.-based electrical supplies company, breaks down the elements of a happy office and finds that the five senses play a big role.

To boost morale and employee immune systems, Juice recommends sticking with lighting that is uniform throughout the office, rather than "localized" lighting like a small desk lamp. Natural lighting is thought to help cut down on illness and lead to better posture and fewer headaches.

It turns out the color of your office walls and how your workspace smells can influence productivity, too. The color white can inspire optimism, green encourages to people relax and yellow helps them focus. The scent of lavender has a calming effect, while rosemary is good for your memory and peppermint raises your energy level. 

For more about how the length of the work week varies around the world, what kind of stress most affects each generation and the best music to listen to improve efficiency, check out the infographic below. 

For a More Productive Office, Appeal to the 5 Senses (Infographic)

