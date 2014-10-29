Shark Tank

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Make a Hilarious Shark Tank Pitch for 'Horse Pants'

Image credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jimmy Kimmel
Former Staff Writer
Shark Tank producers say they’re looking for captivating entrepreneurial backstories and game-changing business ideas. But a hilarious pitch by late night host Jimmy Kimmel recently had the notoriously cutthroat panel erupting into laughs.

Kimmel began by jokingly recounting a trip to the petting zoo with his family, where he describes being “disturbed” by all of the naked animals. “Today, my gift to you is this -- the future of equine fashion,” he says, as a horse wearing a pair of pants on his hind legs trots into the boardroom.

The full Horse Pants line comprises cargo shorts and Spanx, Kimmel explained, adding that he values the company at $5 million. “They’re comfortable, fashionable and business casual -- appropriate for the track or the barn.”

Tickled, the Sharks gamely began their inquisition -- but do any of them bite? See for yourself in the clip below.

