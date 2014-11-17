My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Celebrities

From Oprah to the Kardashians: 6 Celebrity-Inspired Business Lessons

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
From Oprah to the Kardashians: 6 Celebrity-Inspired Business Lessons
Image credit: Helga Esteb | Shutterstock.com
Oprah Winfrey
Contributor
Entrepreneur, TV host and small business expert
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today's celebrities aren't just entertainers, they are brands and businesses. Here are six lessons that you can learn from some of the hottest celebrities around:

Lana Del Rey: If It’s Not Working, Reinvent Your Brand

Before she found fame as a 1960s-inspired sultry throwback singer, Lana Del Rey was a prep-school graduate from upstate New York named Elizabeth “Lizzy” Grant. She started her career with her given name, blonde hair, no shtick and an acoustic, folksy vibe. But, that wasn’t working. So, she reinvented her career under the stage name Lana Del Rey, dyed her hair, adopted the 1960s makeup and deep voice and had a breakthrough.

If your business isn’t standing out, consider going from Lizzy to Lana -- give your location, products or services a makeover and use a bold, high-styled appeal to set yourself apart in a crowded marketplace.

Related: Your Ideas Have No Value

Miley Cyrus: Love Your Customers and They Will Love You

Miley Cyrus loves her fans so much that she has nicknamed them “Smilers” and makes sure to acknowledge them often, whether on tour or on social media. This is a great strategy for your business -- it is much easier to market more products and services to your existing customers that are already raving fans than to try to find new ones.

So, make sure your customers know that they are loved and keep telling them. Doing this will create customers who will buy more from you and advocate for you -- loyalty is the way to go.

Justin Bieber: Go Niche

Many of us don't understand the appeal of Justin Bieber (make that really don’t understand the appeal…), but it doesn’t matter because we aren't his niche. He appeals to tween and teen girls. They love him and he knows how to leverage that, without worrying what everyone else thinks of him.

Your business can borrow from the Biebs by focusing on a very distinct target market and knowing what that market cares about. I remember a very successful shoe store in Chicago that employed a similar strategy. They had only really attractive young men working there, who flattered every female customer incessantly as they tried on shoes. That store did very well. Once you are solid in knowing your target market, find a hook that has a strong appeal to them.

The Kardashians: Strike While the Iron Is Hot

To say that the Kardashians have not been shy about exploiting their brands is like saying that fire is kind of hot. The Kardashian girls endorse clothing, makeup, perfume and more. What they know is that no business cycle lasts forever, so they are not shy about maximizing their potential while they can.

The same goes for your company. Business cycles are shortening, so don't be afraid to make the most of your opportunities while you are hot.

Related: The Best Type of Social Network Is a Phone Call Away

Oprah: It Takes Time

When Oprah Winfrey started her own network (named the “OWN” network), it had the perfect foundation for success. Oprah had an enormous fan base, lots of experience, a tremendous network of contacts and a substantial bank account to help finance the endeavor. But, it took several years for OWN to find its way.

Remember that as you launch a new business or even a new product or service. If it took Oprah a few years to get her business on solid footing with all of the resources at her disposal, prepare for it to take you at least that long as well. Perseverance and patience will help you to hang in long enough for your business to gain traction.

Lindsay Lohan (And Some Other New Celebrity Just About Every Day): Even a Good Brand Can Become Tarnished

Even if you have something valuable to offer, if you are a jerk, eventually folks won't want to do business with you. Alec Baldwin, Tiger Woods and Lindsay Lohan are just some of the celebrities that have learned this the hard way.

You can't get complacent in your business -- you need to continually work to earn the trust and respect of your vendors, clients and employees. If you don’t, you may find opportunities drying up, or altogether disappearing.

Who are other celebrities that have inspired a lesson for your business? Share below.

Related: Simple Yet Powerful Business Lessons From a Broke Entrepreneur Turned Multi-Millionaire

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Silent Bob Is Now a Legitimate Ganjapreneur

23 Celebrities in the Cannabiz

Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Just Bought a Gin Company He Called 'the Best on the Planet' -- But His Email Reply Makes It Seem Like a Joke