Finally: Now You Can Edit Captions on Instagram

November 10, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It happens to the best of us. You’ve crafted the perfect Instagram caption along with carefully selected hashtags. And then you spot it: You used “your” instead of “you’re.”

You have two options: Delete and repost, or let it slide? Thankfully that conundrum is a thing of the past. With its latest update, Instagram is giving users the ability to edit captions after they’ve been posted. Whether you make a typo or come up with a better caption, you are now free to edit.

Instagram is also making changes to the “Explore” tab. The Photos tab has remained, but has been joined by the People tab, which highlights interesting accounts for users to discover.

Now if only Instagram would make it possible to toggle between accounts.

