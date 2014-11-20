My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple Watch

New Software Kit Tells a Lot About the Apple Watch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Apple opened up its Software Development Kit, dubbed Watch Kit, to developers on Tuesday for coders looking to create apps for its upcoming Apple Watch.

While SDK is only available to app developers, the iPhone maker also released a set of public documents that accompany the kit and they reveal a lot about how the new device works.

Here are a few highlights the documents and the introduction video, which were first reported on The Verge.

Apple Watch only works with an iPhone

The app runs with an iPhone extension, which supplies the processing power. "A Watch app complements your iOS app; it does not replace it. If you measure interactions with your iOS app in minutes, you can expect interactions with your Watch app to be measured in seconds, " Apple said in the documentation.

Native apps coming soon

Starting later next year, developers will be able to create, what Apple refers to as "fully native apps" for the device.

More info about display specs

As previously disclosed, the watch's will be available in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm. The smaller device's screen has 272 x 340 pixels, and the larger one features 312 x 390 pixels, according to the SDK. The screen on both devices will have a aspect ratio of 4:5.

In addition, developers have the option to enable the glance feature, allows users view apps in quick view mode by simply holding up the device.

Apple leaves the door open for additional sizes

The device's design makes it easier to update. It loads like a responsive website, with objects filling the screen in a downward motion. "That'll make things a lot easier for developers and a lot nicer for watch owners should Apple decide to make a change," The Verge reports. 

Click here to read the full list from The Verge.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says

Apple Watch

At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores