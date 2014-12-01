Hate Being Stuck Behind a Desk? 7 Business Ideas for You.

December 1, 2014 4 min read

Sometimes all you need to jumpstart your career is a change of scenery. Luckily, there are several types of businesses that will allow you to do just that.

Here are seven business ideas that will allow you meet new people, contribute to your community and won't keep you stuck behind a desk day after day.

1. Food truck operator

Love to cook and have a taste for the unexpected when it comes to customers and food? Consider starting your own food truck. First, you'll need to find out how your city's health codes and permit policies, and you'll have to find yourself a ride that can handle the amount of food you need to make. Then fire up the stove and get to making your signature dish. Depending on the demand, you can consider expanding into catering.

2. Home/office organizer

If your powers of organization are unparalleled, consider sharing your gifts with the world as a home and office organizer. People are always looking to de-clutter their lives and you can help by providing your services to businesses in need of a back office overhaul and families whose garages haven't seen the light of day in a while.

3. Tutoring service

If you were a straight-A student, enjoy working with young people, have a background in science or math or have a passion for grammar and an opinion about the Oxford comma, starting a tutoring service might be for you. You can advertise on school bulletin boards, at public libraries and community centers, and charge an hourly rate. You'll be able to work all around your community and help your pupils with everything from projects and papers to college essays.

4. Pet sitting and mobile pet grooming/care

If you love animals and don't mind getting a little messy, a mobile pet-grooming service might be for you. You can go door to door and offer your flair for style to the local dogs, cats and other furry friends in your community. Pet owners will appreciate the convenience of not having to wrangle their animals into the car or onto public transportation, and will especially appreciate you coming to them if their companions aren't the biggest fans of baths.

5. Relocation specialist

If you know your community like the back of your hand, have an eye for real estate and want to help newcomers get settled, you can act as a one-person welcoming committee as a relocation specialist. You can help businesses and their new employees who move to town by finding new housing and office space, and give them tips about schools, dining and shopping options, social activities and the best way to commute to work.

6. Touring company

Does your town or city have a colorful history, seasonal festivities or is a hub for tourism? Take advantage by offering a walking tour or bus tour that highlight the most exciting, historical aspects of your community. Identify the peak times of year that attract folks from near and far. If you want to get out of your own backyard, you could be an adventure tour coordinator for travels abroad. Find your demographic and a part of the world you're really fascinated by and organize your clients' transportation and accommodations.

7. Car/bicycle repair

Make every garage and driveway your home away from home with a mobile car and bicycle repair business. Bring your technical acumen to your customers' front door, something they will appreciate if they're at risk of their car stalling en route to getting it fixed. If you're a lifesaver, you'll get some good word-of-mouth advertising.

