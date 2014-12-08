Business Books

Bill Gates' 5 Favorite Books of 2014

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Bill Gates' 5 Favorite Books of 2014
Image credit: JStone | Shutterstock.com
Bill Gates
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Looking for an especially entrepreneurial gift idea this holiday season? Bill Gates has got you covered.

In a brand new blog post, the billionaire inventor and philanthropist has shared his five favorite books of 2014 -- many of which touch on today’s prevailing economic issues and business trends. 

Gates calls Business Adventures by John Brooks, for instance, “the best business book I’ve ever read.” Given to Gates by Warren Buffett, the out-of-print collection of New Yorker articles from the 1960s hones in on different case studies -- price-fixing at General Electric, the flop of the Ford Edsel and missteps at Xerox, to name a few -- in order to teach greater strategic lessons.

Gates also calls How Asia Works by Joe Studwell one of the best -- and most aptly-timed -- reads of 2014. As China recently surpassed the U.S. to become the world’s largest economy, Gates says the book aims to answer “why some of the continent’s countries [Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and China] grew so fast while others languished.”

Related: Bill Gates: Bitcoin Is 'Better Than Currency'

And it would be hard to compile any list of the best business books of the year without mentioning Thomas Piketty’s Capital in the Twenty-First Century -- which “sparked a fantastic global discussion this year about inequality,” Gates writes. While Gates does differ on certain “secondary points and policy prescriptions” offered by Piketty, he agrees with the book’s basic premise: “that inequality is a growing problem and governments should play a role in reducing it.”

Rounding out Gates’ holiday reading list is Vaclav Smil’s Making the Modern World: Materials and Dematerialization, which details “how our ability to make things with less material -- say, soda cans that need less aluminum -- makes them cheaper, which actually encourages more production.”

Gates has also included his favorite novel of the year, The Rosie Effect by Graeme Simison, which is a love story. For the full rundown, check out his blog post here.

Related: Bill Gates' Solution to Income Inequality

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business Books

7 Content Marketing Books to Read in 2018

Business Books

No, Books Are NOT 'the New Business Card'

Business Books

The Top 10 Books Every Leader Must Read