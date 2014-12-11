7 Simple Steps to Master the Game of Money With Tony Robbins

December 11, 2014 3 min read

When I started The School of Greatness podcast, I decided I wanted to make it successful enough to interview three specific people someday.

One of them is today’s guest, Tony Robbins.

I first saw Tony when I was 16 years old, at one of his amazing live events in St. Louis.

I was so impacted by his presence and power when he walked past me to begin his presentation that I thought, “Wow, I want to have a presence like that someday.”

While I’m always working on taking my energy to the next level, sitting down with Tony in person to interview him on the podcast was a fun moment for me to see how he does it face to face.

If you have never heard of Tony, his introduction is nothing short of amazing. Not only is he considered the world’s best performance coach, having taught personal development and mental mastery for over 30 years, but his personal network and wealth creation are second to none.

He has coached the top business, athletic, and performance leaders around the world, built dozens of hugely successful companies and non-profits, and continues to generously donate his time, money, and talent on a massive scale.

In today’s episode, however, we sit down to discuss a different kind of topic than his usual mind-blowing insight on life and success. He has just released a new book on money, and his explanation of how to generate wealth is some of the best work he has done so far.

Not only did he personally interview 50 of the world’s most brilliant financial minds to write this book, but he explains how to create wealth in the simplest terms for everyone.

If you know me at all, you know I’m not a reader, and I have read this entire book (that’s a big deal).

I am so proud and excited to share Episode 109 with you, as I know it will open your mind, not just about money and wealth, but about the way to become great in all parts of your life.

