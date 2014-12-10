YouTube Looks Back at the Biggest Viral Trends of 2014 in Epic Video Mashup

December 10, 2014 2 min read

With its latest YouTube Rewind video -- a 5-minute mega-mashup that the online video giant has produced annually since 2011 -- YouTube is reveling in the various personalities, memes and moments that emerged from its very own viral ecosphere in 2014.

Entitled ‘Turn Down for 2014,’ this year’s Rewind kicks off with PewDiePie -- the most subscribed YouTuber of all time -- reenacting the music video for DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s ubiquitous anthem ‘Turn Down for What.’

From there, an onslaught of Internet celebrities, remixed hit songs and viral video reenactments (including a seemingly endless deluge of ALS Ice Bucket challenges) is almost impossible to digest in a single sitting. In order to elucidate some of the references, YouTube has released a playlist of the year’s top trending videos as well as a playlist of the year’s top trending music videos.

In a departure from former editions, this year’s YouTube Rewind pointedly nods at some of the biggest international creators on YouTube -- from France, Germany, Japan and more -- including 120 total creators across four continents.

While the 2011 YouTube Rewind video -- starring Rebecca Black of Friday infamy -- counts a relatively paltry 7 million views, subsequent editions have turned into massive cultural events. YouTube Rewind 2012 and 2013 have each been viewed more than 100 million times, and this year’s Rewind -- released yesterday -- is already at 15 million views.

Check it out for yourself below:

