Go With Your Gut: How to Use Your Intuition to Succeed in Business

December 15, 2014 4 min read

Steve Jobs called intuition “more powerful than intellect.” Albert Einstein called it the sacred gift. Some of the most important partnerships, products and theories are born from the instinctive feeling of intuition.

The more you exercise this sixth sense that’s available to each of us, the more successful you will become. You can avert catastrophes before they arise and increase your effectiveness.

There are many signs that your intuition is talking to you. In any given situation, you can experience nagging thoughts and feelings of suspicion, anxiety, doubt, curiosity or wonder. Your body has signals like goose bumps for inspiration or a churning stomach when something is off.

The biggest indicator of an intuitive person is that the individual listens to and heeds the signs his or her intuition is giving. Intuition is what sets apart the brilliant from the average.

Here are five ways you can cultivate your intuition:

1. Follow your vision.

Your vision is the essence of your legacy, your “why” and your purpose. When you craft a meaningful and encompassing vision for your life, your business and your world, you can use it as a map for years to come.

If you use it, your vision will show you what is in alignment in your life and what is not. Visualize the outcome of your actions.

2. Be mindful.

When you are mindful, you hear and listen to your intuition better because you are aware of your body's signals and you act quicker. Rather than thinking about what is next or what happened yesterday, you can be in the now, which is much more effective.

The more you are in the moment and present, the more time you will have. Meditation is an extension of mindfulness. It clears your mind of clutter and enables you to hear the small voice of your intuition.

3. Trust your gut.

Donald Trump admits, "I've built a multi-billion empire by using my intuition."

Before my dad left for a three-week trip to New Zealand in 2005, I asked him not to go. I didn't know why, but something just didn't feel right about it. My sister Heidi had a hunch, too. It turned out that my father was in a near-fatal car accident that left him with severe brain injuries. We didn't know then just how accurate our intuition about his tragic trip was.

Now, if a business or life decision doesn’t feel right, I trust my gut.

4. Pay attention to your dreams.

Our subconscious (or soul, if you will) is often the voice of our truest and highest self. It speaks to us in dreams with symbols. You can even ask your dreams for answers to specific questions and keep pen and paper by your bed to record what comes.

At night our dreams show us important clues. Harriet Tubman relied on her dreams to lead 300 slaves to safety. Einstein dreamed many of his theories. By tuning into your dreams and learning to interpret your personal symbols and emotions, you will also become more intuitive.

5. Tune in to synchronicity.

Listen to the cues your body gives you. Is there a burning sensation in your chest? Do you have butterflies in your stomach? Goose bumps? Did you see the same book title three times in a row? What is the song on the radio saying to you? Maybe you watched a movie and the main character seems to be speaking directly to your life.

There is a whole thread of messages and activity going on in the world just beneath the surface. If you tune into the little details, you may just find your way to answers you never expected.

If you’ve never put much stock in the power of intuition, you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise when you start to pay attention. Things that used to seem elusive will start to present themselves as opportunities. You’ll be able to make quick decisions that you don’t second guess. You’ll gain confidence and peace of mind.

