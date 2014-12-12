My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

Did Best Buy's Tweet About 'Serial' Go Too Far? Or Was It Funny?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

There’s often a fine line between hysterical and tasteless. And where that line is drawn depends upon who you ask.

Yesterday, the big-box electronics store Best Buy sent a tweet joking about NPR’s podcast Serial. The 12-episode podcast, which is nearing its conclusion, has attracted an almost cult-like following with obsessive online engagement that has content publishers and advertisers taking notice.

The tweet read: “We have everything you need. Unless what you need is a payphone. #Serial.”

Related: Oh, Snap! Instagram Has More Users Than Twitter.

Fans of the series will understand the reference immediately, but for others, there’s a bit of a backstory here. Serial follows a reporter’s journey in re-investigating a murder case from more than a decade ago. The man who was found guilty for the murder at the center of the case, Adnan Syed, is currently serving a life sentence.

When the case was initially brought to court in 1999, the state of Maryland’s key witness -- a man referred to only as “Jay” in the podcast -- claims that Syed called him from a pay phone outside of a local Best Buy after committing the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. In the Serial podcast investigation, the very existence of this payphone has come into question. Some listeners have even gone to the alleged Best Buy to check it out for themselves.

The tweet was met with a wave of criticism, with many saying it was utterly insensitive.

Related: The 11 Must-Use Social Media Strategies to Expand Your Brand

Hours after sending it, Best Buy removed the tweet and issued an apology: “We deeply apologize for our earlier tweet about Serial. It lacked good judgment and doesn’t reflect the values of our company. We are sorry.”

But some question whether Best Buy had to apologize at all, saying it was an unnecessary and overly sensitive move by the Best Buy marketing team.

So, what do you think? Was Best Buy offensive? Or was Best Buy being a bit too “PC” in deleting its first tweet and making an apology for the joke? Leave a response below or tweet at us and let us know.  

Related: Twitter Unveils Improved Tools to Report Harassment

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

Save Time and Money With This Social Media Automation Tool

Social Media

The Most Influential Companies on Social Media Listen to Their Followers

Social Media

Facebook and Google Will be Punished With Giant Fines in the U.K. If They Fail to Rid Their Platforms of Toxic Content