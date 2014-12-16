My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lists

The Must-Use Checklist for Getting Stuff Done Before the Holidays

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Producer and Founder of ListProducer.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holidays should be a time to unwind, relax and visit with family. But all too often it means catching up on work for entrepreneurs. You know you’re guilty of it. Sneaking away during dinner to check on a project or write an email. Or using your “time off” as time to check off looming to-do's. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Here’s a checklist to ensure you have some downtime to enjoy holiday cheer this year:

Plan ahead

This is time to get out your pen and paper and run through all the stuff that’s still on your plate. All the meetings, reports, writing assignments and other tasks need to be put down on paper. That way you have everything out in front of you. Make two lists:  One, for what needs to get done before the holidays and the other for what can wait until you get back from your break.

Related: The 3 Lists Every Entrepreneur Must Make

Purge your to-do list

As you look at the lists you’ve just made really be really honest with yourself about what actually needs to get done before the holidays. There are some tasks that keep popping up that actually don’t need to be a burden anymore. It can be so liberating to finally decide that now is not the time to redesign your website. Own your decision and move on.

Outsource

Take that list and determine what you can give to someone else. That can be someone on your team or a freelancer that you hire for this specific task only. Think of this as the gift you give yourself for the holidays, as time is priceless.

Related: 5 Tips to Optimize Your Time as an Entrepreneur

Automate

Now that you have the list of tasks you need to tackle in front of you, assess what can be automated. For example, you can use email shortcuts like Boomerang for Gmail to pre-write emails and schedule them to send out in the future. So set aside some time to get emails off your plate and delivered while you relax on the couch with some eggnog.

Be upfront

Tell your clients you will be unavailable during this time. Send out a brief email or add a note to your signature stating you won’t be answering emails or phone calls during the holidays. Make sure you give the dates so they’ll know when you're back on the clock.

Enjoy

Sometimes it’s hard to remember how to just let go and relax. But when you feel yourself nervously reaching for your iPhone, stop. Take a deep breath and remember you’ve set yourself up for success with all the planning you did ahead of time. Give yourself permission to be present and enjoy your holiday festivities -- crazy relatives and all.

Related: What Needs to Go on Your 'Stop Doing' List?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lists

These Hot Companies Are Magnets for Talent

Lists

The Checklist to Becoming a Faster Learner

Lists

The Must-Use Checklist for Getting Stuff Done Before the Holidays