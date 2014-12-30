My Queue

How Many of Us Actually Stick to Our New Year's Resolutions? (Infographic)

Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The start of a new year seems to be the perfect time to take stock of where we are in our lives and the things we’d like to improve upon. Often, though, our best intentions are no match for daily life and we slide back into old patterns.

The folks at beauty site FeelUnique.com conducted a survey last month where they asked 2,000 people about their New Year’s resolutions. The results were telling: Only 32 percent of people who made resolutions stuck with them for a month or more. That might be why 48 percent of men and 39 percent of women are choosing not to make any resolutions at all.

Take a look at the infographic below, which features more nuggets from the study, and pay special attention to the tips on how to make your New Year’s Eve promises last. Stick with it, and next year, that’ll be something extra to celebrate.

Click to Enlarge+
How Many of Us Actually Stick to Our New Year's Resolutions? (Infographic)

 

