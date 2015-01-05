My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advisors

Enlist Advisors for Your Startup Wisely

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Marketing Consultant
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As you build your business, you might need to seek out advisors.

Before extending an invitation to people outside your business to help you grow it, be sure to first think through a few things so you'll treat them, their time and expertise with respect.

Related: Start With a Simple Business Plan and Grow It as Needed        

1. Rely on a solid business plan.

When you ask an advisor to help you with your new business, he or she will likely want to see a copy of your business plan to better understand your strategy for entering a particular market.

Ideally you will have already created such a business plan, which can prove that you have an idea worth supporting and might result in your company's receiving a first round of financing. 

You might enlist an advisor to help you write your first plan. (After I wrote business plans for two health care startups, these proposals enabled them to receive first rounds of financing.)

2. Wield your competitive advantage.

Having a solid business plan means that you understand your company's competitive advantage as compared with that of other players in the market. Comprehending what your company can do better than any other firm will help you demonstrate your startup's value to your advisor and the market as well.

Providing a sense of the competitive advantage to an advisor will help him or her to know how to best assist your startup.

After creating a solid business plan, you'll need a creative marketing plan: Your new product or service will not launch itself and you'll need to find a way to cut through the clutter of the many products and services in the market to inform your target customers why your company is better. An advisor can help you develop one.

Related: Hiring a Consultant? Shun the 24-Hour Turnaround and Other Hype. 

3. Plan to compensate advisors.

Don’t ask for expert help before you have a plan to compensate the individuals involved for their time and expertise. When you ask people to commit their time, don’t just plan on telling them that you don’t have a way to pay them or that the experience will be good for them.

Experts are just that because they've invested in their education and career. Don’t show them disrespect by assuming that they would work for you for free. Maybe your friends and family will, but an outside advisor often will not.

4. Don’t take advantage of generosity.

Finally, when an advisor offers to help you with your new business, use that person's time wisely. This includes being organized, communicating regularly and responding promptly.

Experts typically have multiple projects going on and expect to be part of a professional organization, even if it's in the startup phase. 

Related: 5 Behaviors of a Successful and Trustworthy Consultant        

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advisors

What's the Difference Between an Advisory Board and a Board of Directors?

Advisors

The Help You Need Is There for the Asking

Advisors

Getting the Most out of Your Technical Advisor