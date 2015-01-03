My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Funding

The Year in Startup Funding (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Year in Startup Funding (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While the idea for your startup comes from your brain and the drive to pursue it comes from your heart, the truth is you’ll never get the business off the ground without your wallet. A great idea won’t get anywhere without some cash behind it.

The source of that money may come from unexpected places. Did you know, for example, that only 1 percent of funding for startups comes from VC firms? In contrast, 24 percent of businesses find funding from friends and family and more than 80 percent are self-funded. Crowdfunding only accounts for 3 percent of funding, but crowdfunding itself has grown rapidly, becoming a $5.1 billion industry that raises $2 million each day.

Moreover, while almost $1.4 billion went to startups that focused on consumer products and services, entrepreneurs got more funding for entering industries such as media and entertainment, biotechnology, industry and energy or IT services.

Thanks to business crowdfunding platform Fundable, there are even more interesting statistics about the dollars and cents people put into startups in this infographic, embedded below. Check it out.

Related: How to Seek Early-Stage Funding That Won't Spoil Your Startup

Click to Enlarge

The Year in Startup Funding (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

How to Win in the Biggest Tech Investor Boom Ever

Startup Funding

3 Ways a Midwest Mindset Can Build a Better Business

Startup Funding

6 Tips for Navigating Online Lending Options