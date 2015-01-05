My Queue

Social Media

There's Now a Course on the Art of Selfies

There's Now a Course on the Art of Selfies
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Do your selfies make the grade? City Lit, a 96-year-old adult education center in central London, is offering a four-week course this winter called "the art of self-portraiture." The center has thousands of classes available, for everything from app-making to yoga.

For about $200, students in the class will "improve their critical understanding of the photographic self-portrait, as well as a platform to develop ideas towards the creation of a coherent body of work.  "In addition to improving their photography skills, they'll also be talking about "notions of identity, selfhood and memory."

Related: Welcome to Miley Cyrus 101: 5 Bizarre College Courses

This is hardly the first time that an aspect of pop culture has become the subject of higher learning. There have been classes at Harvard about HBO's The Wire, courses on video-game theory at MIT and an examination of Beyonce at Rutgers, to name a few.

Indeed, the word's steady hold on the global lexicon has lent itself to some interesting bits of industry lately – from its inclusion in the updated Scrabble game, to beauty campaigns like Lady Gaga's just-announced partnership with Shiseido, to the prevalence of selfie sticks (especially this New Year's Eve) and companies like GoPro, Purina and Samsung cashing in with promotional selfies.

Related: This Is Possibly the Coolest Selfie You've Ever Seen

