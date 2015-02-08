3 Steps to Getting Good Press

February 8, 2015 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2015 issue of Entrepreneur.

Q: How can my business attract positive attention from local media?

A: Ryan Evans, president of Chicago-based Bite Size PR, offers these steps to entrepreneurs to help convince the press tell their stories.

Give them something to talk about.

Make a list of the outstanding aspects of your business or industry — traits that would help a reporter tell a good story. “People get press because they are doing something newsworthy or know about an interesting topic,” Evans says.

Target the right writers.

Once you’ve figured out your story, search the web for local journalists who have published or written articles related to the topics you want to discuss. The more targeted your list of writers, the more likely you’ll get a response. Skip out on sending a one-size-fits-all press release to a giant list of journos.

Think like a collaborator.

“Figure out ways to be genuinely helpful to journalists,” Evans says, even if your magnanimity may not bring immediate rewards. “When you pitch, think about how your pitch might entertain or educate readers.”