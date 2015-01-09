Branding

Can You Find the Hidden Images in These 40 Brand Logos? (Infographic)

Can You Find the Hidden Images in These 40 Brand Logos? (Infographic)
Image credit: Tostitos
If you see strange things in logos, your eyes don’t deceive you. Companies play tricks on us all the time. Can you point out FedEx’s award-hogging hidden arrow? How about Hershey’s sweet sideways “kiss”? Ever notice Gillette’s razor-sharp covert blade?

The use of subliminal imagery is old hat for big brands. When it comes to logos, the most common form is the manipulation of negative space to reinforce core brand themes and key products and services. The hope, though often refuted by psychologists, is that hidden visuals will keep brands forefront in our mind’s eye, all the way to the checkout.

Now, time for some eye spy fun. Set your eyes on the 40 crafty logos in infographic from U.K.-based gift card maker Oomph below to -- pun incoming -- “see” how skilled you are at detecting hidden imagery. If at first you don’t succeed, refer to the cheat sheet below each logo. We had to a few times.

Click to Enlarge

Can You Find the Hidden Images in These 40 Brand Logos? (Infographic)

