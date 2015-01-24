How Recruiters Creepily Troll Social Media for Job Candidates (Infographic)

January 24, 2015 2 min read

Social media isn’t just for posting instabrags and catching up with your fifth-grade bestie anymore. Headhunters are in on the digital elbow-rubbing game, too, and they’re trolling people’s personal social media profiles for potential hires now more than ever.

Case in point: Some 73 percent of recruiters have hired a candidate sourced via personal social media cherry-picking, according to a recent study by JobVite. The recruiting software seller also reports that some 93 percent of hiring managers creep potential hires’ social profiles while weighing whether or not to hire them. And 61 percent of them bumped into posts they didn’t like (including shoddy spelling and grammar, of all things), so be careful what you post. Just think, even a wee typo could cost you your dream job.

As you might’ve guessed, recruiters are most active on LinkedIn. Next comes Facebook, followed by Twitter and candidates’ personal blogs. Ew, we know. Then again, you should know by now not to put anything on the Internet that you aren’t okay with everyone on Earth seeing.

For more juicy (and somewhat frightening) social media snooping recruitment stats than you ever wanted to know, check out the infographic from CareerGlider below.