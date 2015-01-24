My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

How Recruiters Creepily Troll Social Media for Job Candidates (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Social media isn’t just for posting instabrags and catching up with your fifth-grade bestie anymore. Headhunters are in on the digital elbow-rubbing game, too, and they’re trolling people’s personal social media profiles for potential hires now more than ever.  

Related: 6 Recruitment Trends You Can't Ignore in 2015

Case in point: Some 73 percent of recruiters have hired a candidate sourced via personal social media cherry-picking, according to a recent study by JobVite. The recruiting software seller also reports that some 93 percent of hiring managers creep potential hires’ social profiles while weighing whether or not to hire them. And 61 percent of them bumped into posts they didn’t like (including shoddy spelling and grammar, of all things), so be careful what you post. Just think, even a wee typo could cost you your dream job.

As you might’ve guessed, recruiters are most active on LinkedIn. Next comes Facebook, followed by Twitter and candidates’ personal blogs. Ew, we know. Then again, you should know by now not to put anything on the Internet that you aren’t okay with everyone on Earth seeing.

Related: 5 Reasons Why Your Social-Recruiting Strategy Isn't Working

For more juicy (and somewhat frightening) social media snooping recruitment stats than you ever wanted to know, check out the infographic from CareerGlider below.

Click to Enlarge

How Recruiters Creepily Troll Social Media for Job Candidates (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)