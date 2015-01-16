10 Ingredients for a Successful Email Marketing Campaign (Infographic)

January 16, 2015 1 min read

If your email marketing efforts are falling flat, you could be doing it all wrong. While there is no one-size-fits-all magic bullet for gaining new customers or better engaging existing ones via email, there are several simple steps you can take to optimize your chances of success.

Related: 12 Ways to Improve Email Deliverability

Lucky for you, the folks at Mailify have cooked up a simple, step-by-step recipe for killing it at email marketing, with key tips on personalization, mobile optimization, text-to-image ratio and, yes, even the option for recipients to opt-out (hopefully they won’t).

The New York-based email marketing software maker covered everything you need to know end to end, from the first burst of text your email recipients will see, to the all-important call to action and beyond. For a fun (and hunger-inspiring) touch, all of the steps are neatly sandwiched in a 10-step cheeseburger rendering in the clever infographic below:

Related: 7 Tips to Make Email Marketing More Mobile-Friendly