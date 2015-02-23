6 Principles to Adopt to Find Your Future Wealth

February 23, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your goals for this year include building wealth, then consider taking these six principles to heart. While many of these tips take time and patience, they are the time-tested principles for success, so work at them consistently.

1. Invest in education

While this approach to finding wealth takes both time and an initial investment, this is one investment that will pay off over your lifetime. By investing in additional schooling, you are not only investing in your own personal growth, you are opening up new doors for yourself in the future. Getting the proper education can help you get the right career or right clients that can lead to the wealth you have always wanted.

Related: 8 Money Mistakes to Avoid on Your Way to Being Wealthy

In today’s market, education is very important, and for many it is a lack of education, not ambition or natural talents, that is holding them back from the success they desire. That's not to say you need six-figure school debts. Online colleges and educational institutions have transformed the way the education process works, and you can make the most of this by taking advantage of the low cost tools out there. Thanks to the Internet, you can learn skills that will change your life for much less, but realize that money spent on expanding your knowledge base is the best money you can spend, so spend generously.

2. Live humbly until you make it

There is an old adage that you should dress for the job that you want to have instead of the job that you have. Along with this mindset, many people decide to live the life they want to have in the future, instead of the life they actually have. With this in mind, put in the effort to live as humbly as possible until you really make it, and then enjoy the fruits of your labor. It can be hard to do, but the money you will save can be put towards the investments you need to go to that next level.

3. Say no to debt -- it’s a slippery slope

Many also live by the adage that you need to spend money to make money. In some senses, this is true. However, if spending money to make money involves going into debt, it’s best to avoid this approach at all costs. Debt is a slippery slope and can get you into a hole that you may never get out of, no matter how much money you end up making.

Related: 8 Steps You Can Take Starting Today to Dramatically Increase Your Income

4. Make an outline of your life

Make an outline of the goals of your life and think big picture. It’s a process to reach some of these big, lifelong goals, but spending less than an hour a day doing something that moves you toward them will start setting you up for success and the financial wealth you have always wanted.

5. Realize there is potential to get rich in virtually any field

People want to get rich, but they think there are only a few ways to do this. However, if you take the time to realize that the world is an open and ever-changing place, and that you don’t need to be a doctor or lawyer to get rich, you can get on a path for success that will lead you to the wealth you desire. There are plenty of individuals who are inventors, small-business owners, writers and everything in between that have found a life of tremendous wealth. Don’t feel like your choice of career limits your earning potential.

6. Prepare yourself for challenges

Everyone wants to get wealthy and make money, but it’s not easy. If it were easy, everyone would be wealthy. With this in mind, prepare yourself for the challenges ahead of you. Choose a field you are passionate about, even if traditionally most people don’t make money at it. There are so many opportunities to make money in today’s creative world.

There is an abundance of money out there waiting to be earned and if you put in the time and effort to overcome obstacles and become the best at what you love, you can finally find that wealth you have been looking for.

Related: To Be Successful, Do Only What Matters