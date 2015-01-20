Forget Airbnb: Would You Let Strangers Use Your Bathroom Through Airpnp?

January 20, 2015 2 min read

Would you pay to drop a deuce in a sharing-economy toilet?

Airpnp is banking on the idea that people are willing to pay to pee and rent their toilet out to desperate strangers. Described as the Airbnb for toilets, the app allows users to search for available toilets at homes and businesses in the area and find out the price to use these establishments.

According to the company blog, Airpnp started as a "quasi-joke" in early 2014, built around the concept of how difficult it was to find a place to pee while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Within the first three weeks, more 300 bathrooms were added to the map.

Airpnp locations range from toilets owned by entrepreneurial masterminds to kindhearted people offering a free place to relieve yourself. Antwerp, Belgium is extremely popular, covered in pins marking what must be the vast majority of places in the city where once can pee for free. In Airpnp's birthplace, New Orleans, users take the price of poop more seriously, with a "Funky French Quarter flusher" charging "$5 to pee," and "$10 to drop the kids off at the pool."

Letting strangers use your toilet sounds like a shitty money-making scheme to us at Entrepreneur, but we do realize when you've got to go, you've got to go. Let us know in the comments what you think: would you ever use Airpnp or start renting out your home or office toilet to people in need to make a little extra cash?

