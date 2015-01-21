My Queue

Buzzwords

Want to Stand Out on LinkedIn? Consider Ditching These 10 Overused Buzzwords.

Want to Stand Out on LinkedIn? Consider Ditching These 10 Overused Buzzwords.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you describe yourself on LinkedIn? Are you 'motivated'? 'Passionate'? How about 'creative'?

You may truly be all these things, but if you list them on your LinkedIn profile you certainly aren't original. That's because for the fifth consecutive year, LinkedIn has analyzed its English-language profiles and released a list of the top 10 overused buzzwords : 'Motivated,' 'passionate' and, somewhat ironically, 'creative' top the list.

Related: 'Bae,' 'Takeaway,' 'Skillset' and 'Curated' Top the List of Words We'd Like to See Banned in 2015

Other overused offenders include stock resume adjectives such as 'driven,' 'responsible' and 'expert,' along with jargon-y fillers, including 'extensive experience' 'organizational' and 'track record.'

Check out the full list, both in the U.S. and globally, below.

Top 10 Most Overused Buzzwords - 2014 US List

1.        Motivated

2.        Creative

3.        Passionate

4.        Driven

5.        Extensive experience

6.        Organizational

7.        Strategic

8.        Track record

9.        Responsible

10.    Problem solving

 

Top 10 Most Overused Buzzwords - 2014 Global List

1.      Expert

2.      Motivated

3.      Passionate

4.      Creative

5.      Driven

6.      Extensive experience

7.      Responsible

8.      Strategic

9.      Track record

10.  Organizational

