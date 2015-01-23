Need a New Website or Logo? Design Trends for 2015. (Infographic)

January 23, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s no denying that appearance matters. Everything about a company’s logo or website is chosen for a specific impact; promotional materials are discussed and planned for months.

While some design strategies are timeless, trends change. The visual layouts and pictures that worked five years ago won’t necessarily resonate with customers today.

Thankfully, the folks at Coastal Creative Reprographics have put together an infographic of the big styles that swept the industry this year, as well as a look at what’s coming next. From semi-flat graphics to hand-drawn illustrations, here’s what you need to know.

Related: Capture, Engage and Convert Customers With Visual Branding