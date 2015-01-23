My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Design

Need a New Website or Logo? Design Trends for 2015. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s no denying that appearance matters. Everything about a company’s logo or website is chosen for a specific impact; promotional materials are discussed and planned for months.

While some design strategies are timeless, trends change. The visual layouts and pictures that worked five years ago won’t necessarily resonate with customers today.

Thankfully, the folks at Coastal Creative Reprographics have put together an infographic of the big styles that swept the industry this year, as well as a look at what’s coming next. From semi-flat graphics to hand-drawn illustrations, here’s what you need to know.

Click to Enlarge

Need a New Website or Logo? Design Trends for 2015. (Infographic)

Related: Capture, Engage and Convert Customers With Visual Branding

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Design

How This Design Firm Maintains Its Vision and Strategy

Design

Learn Popular Adobe Apps Like Photoshop and Premiere Pro Online

Design

Why These 3 Design Changes Can Improve Your Store Sales by 50 Percent or More