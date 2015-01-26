Woman Mistakenly Receives Bag of Cash at a Burger King Drive-Thru

January 26, 2015 2 min read

Here’s one very expensive way to “have it your way.“

A Burger King customer accidently received a bag full of cash instead of her order at a drive-thru last week in Rochester, N.H., reports Foster's Daily Democrat.

When the customer, Janelle Jones, opened the bag on her way home from Burger King, she expected to find a sweet tea and junior spicy chicken sandwich. Instead, she was shocked to discover $2,631.

Jones and her husband reported that they briefly considered keeping the cash. However, they decided to give back the money, which was intended for deposit at the bank, and returned to the fast-food restaurant about an hour after the mix up.

Grateful employees promised Jones five free meals in gratitude for her honesty. While $2,631 could have bought several hundred bacon cheeseburgers, the Joneses said that returning the money felt much better than keeping the cash would have.

This isn’t the first time a fast-food drive-thru has sent customers away with off-menu items. Last year, an employee at a McDonald’s in Pittsburg was arrested for selling heroin in Happy Meal boxes.

