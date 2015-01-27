What Franchisees Need to Know About Digital Marketing (Infographic)

January 27, 2015 1 min read

In 2015, you need to be marketing your business online. That includes you, dear franchise owner.

Many franchisees and other local dealers and agents find email, social media and online branding more overwhelming than helpful, according to a recent study by local marketing software company Brandmuscle. In an effort to combat the deluge of information, Brandmuscle compiled an infographic with the most important quick and dirty facts about digital marketing.

Check out the infographic below to discover the importance of a good Yelp review, why you should make sure your emails are mobile-friendly and how many smartphone owners are addicted to their iPhones.

