Vine Launches Standalone App for Children

February 2, 2015

Image credit: Vine Kids via iTunes | Entrepreneur

In a move that could have kids spending even more time on their parents’ smartphones, Vine, the 6-second video sharing platform, has launched a standalone app entitled Vine Kids.

With a kooky interface that features brightly-colored cartoon characters, users can swipe left or right for Vines of porcupines playing the piano, Marnie the dog and other age-appropriate content. Tapping the screen elicits additional wonky sounds.

The product was developed during Hack Week, explains Vine’s head of marketing, Carolyn Penner, when the team tends to tackle projects outside of their day-to-day responsibilities.

“One of my colleagues was talking about how much his two-year-old daughter loves Vine -- he said he wished there was a separate app she could use to more easily watch posts that are appropriate for kids.”

Vine, which recently turned two years old and counts more than 40 million users, was acquired by Twitter in 2012 for a reported $30 million.

