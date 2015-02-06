My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

4 Smart Strategies for Managing a Small Team

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO Dashbell
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For most startups, the reality is that entrepreneurs simply cannot hire as many staff members as they would like. While there are advantages to operating “lean and mean,” such as reduced costs and the flexibility to “pivot,” managing a small team can bring its own challenges, including disorganization and burnout.

As the co-founder and CEO of Dashbell, an online booking solution for independent hotels, I’ve found some of the biggest challenges arise when it comes to hiring, staying organized, remaining energized and prioritizing.

Related: 5 Keys to Successfully Manage Creative Employees

Here are four strategies for managing teams of under 10 people:

Hire smart

Your staff needs to be able to do multiple tasks and not require direction all the time, so it is important that staff members are flexible and independent. Rather than hiring through regular channels, look for graduates of programs such as the Startup Institute or university programs such as Tufts, which offers training in entrepreneurial studies. Candidates with such training may be better prepared for the realities of a startup environment and will not be expecting to just do their job and walk away at 5 o’clock. 

Also, when interviewing candidates, look for people who can demonstrate their buy-in to the business. I ask job candidates to complete a small project as a test before they are hired. In doing so, I am looking less at the finished product they produce than how they react to being asked as a measure of their willingness to jump in and get started. 

Focus on organization 

When you're juggling many tasks among a team of only a few people, it is important that ideas and tasks are documented. Otherwise, it is easy to overlook important pieces of your business. 

One golden rule is to resist the urge to cancel meetings. Once you start delaying your one-on-one staff meetings, your team can get quickly off track. 

Related: Building a More Balanced (And Successful) Team

To help keep your team organized, utilize tools such as the chat service Kato.im, as well as Google Docs, which allows you to track updates without losing important items to the email abyss. 

Encourage rest  

When you are working at an early-stage startup, the reality is there is always more work to do. It will never be done and with the nonstop pace, it is difficult to step away.

The problem of unused vacation is not specific to just startups; unused vacation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high with workers leaving nearly a quarter of their vacation time on the table. Productivity will be much higher during the week if everyone is rested and focused. You will need, however, to lead by example. Go home at night, take your vacations and insist your team does so too.

Prioritize  

The fact of the matter is that your small team will not be able to perform every single task a big team can accomplish.  Don’t get caught up in the need to act like a large business. Figure out the most important tasks that will make the most impact for the result you need to achieve. If you have clear goals, you can accomplish them by doing less than you would normally think possible. 

While small teams face their own challenges, there are many perks as well. Intimate teams, especially those at early-stage startups, develop a strong sense of camaraderie as they work toward their common goal of building a new business.  With some strategic management tactics, small teams can conquer the world. 

Related: 7 Ways Leaders Can Achieve Big Wins

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Finding Your Ideal Job Candidates in Minutes

Ready For Anything

How to Solve the Good Person, Wrong Seat Problem

Ready For Anything

Why Your Employees Don't Have to Be Happy to Succeed