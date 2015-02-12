My Queue

Ready For Anything

Mastermind James Altucher Reveals His Secret to Success

Mastermind James Altucher Reveals His Secret to Success
Image credit: James Altucher
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Guess who’s back?

A podcast favorite, the one and only James Altucher.

Even though he has been on three previous episodes of The School of Greatness, I took the opportunity while I was in New York to catch another conversation with him.

I particularly wanted to ask him about his podcast style, how he interviews guests, and his rules for listening to feedback.  Then we dove into his secret to success with investments and predicting the future.

I think you’ll find his answers as interesting as I did.

If this is your first time hearing James on the show, you have to check out his previous episodes (linked below) and the book recommendations that we mention.

James is one of the smartest and most positive, not to mention successful, entrepreneurs I know, so I suggest taking his advice.

Especially listen up if you struggle with having down times in your business, mood, or overall health. His insight on this is really helpful.

Here’s to round four on Episode 133 with my good friend James Altucher.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How he learned to go with his gut when interviewing guests
  • His process for getting his guests to put their “armor” down and share their journey
  • Why you should never do work just for money, luxury or girls
  • The reactions he has gotten from family and friends to what he writes
  • How the gatekeepers have gone away in publishing and creative work
  • Why he’s investing in chemistry industries
  • Why people need to realize we have down times/cycles as humans
  • Why he encourages people to read fiction
  • Why he doesn’t read anything online – only books
  • Plus much more…

