Mastermind James Altucher Reveals His Secret to Success

February 12, 2015 2 min read

Guess who’s back?

A podcast favorite, the one and only James Altucher.

Even though he has been on three previous episodes of The School of Greatness, I took the opportunity while I was in New York to catch another conversation with him.

I particularly wanted to ask him about his podcast style, how he interviews guests, and his rules for listening to feedback. Then we dove into his secret to success with investments and predicting the future.

I think you’ll find his answers as interesting as I did.

If this is your first time hearing James on the show, you have to check out his previous episodes (linked below) and the book recommendations that we mention.

James is one of the smartest and most positive, not to mention successful, entrepreneurs I know, so I suggest taking his advice.

Especially listen up if you struggle with having down times in your business, mood, or overall health. His insight on this is really helpful.

Here’s to round four on Episode 133 with my good friend James Altucher.

In This Episode, You Will Learn: