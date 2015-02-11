My Queue

Infographics

6 Steps to Strengthening Company Culture (Infographic)

Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Company culture is a big deal. It factors in when making hiring decisions, as well as branding and marketing decisions. While it’s often referred to as a “vibe,” or otherwise something unquantifiable, company culture can -- in many ways -- affect a project or a company’s success.

After all, company culture doesn’t just happen. It’s something you create and have to actively manage, just as you would keep tabs on and make tweaks to any other initiative at your company.

The folks at culture management software company CultureIQ have developed the infographic below to walk us through six simple steps to build and maintain the company culture you want. After you decide what’s important to your organization -- via a mission statement and finding strategic goals to focus on -- you need to provide channels for your employees to provide feedback. Communicating your vision with open meetings or focus groups can also be helpful.

Related: The Industry With the Happiest Employees, and How You Can Follow Its Lead

Whether you want your office to be the sort of place that has water gun fights every Wednesday, to have an environment where Thirsty Thursdays (and, by extension, Hangover Fridays) are regularly celebrated, or to just have everyone get along, the important thing is to work to make that happen -- with data and followup.

Check out the full list of steps below:

Click to Enlarge

6 Steps to Strengthening Company Culture (Infographic)

Related: Creating The Right Culture For Startup Success

 
 

