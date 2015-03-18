My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Money Guy

Financing Face-Off: Debt vs. Equity

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Should I go after debt financing or new investors?

There are benefits to both: Giving up equity to investors typically results in more money to grow the business than you’d ever get from a lender, but debt allows you to retain control. That makes it tough to decide which route to pursue. Consider these factors. 

Availability

Debt: If your company has been in business for less than three years, has no record of regular profitability or has a negative net worth, most banks won’t take your call. Other options are out there, including the SBA and nontraditional, high-interest-rate lenders.

Equity: Finding equity investors can be a long process with an uncertain outcome. You could spend months searching for funding in vain.

Winner: It’s a draw.

Risk

Debt: Taking on debt raises risk: Interest charges increase your company’s break-even level, there’s the possibility of foreclosure if the lender can’t be paid, and principal and interest payments soak up cash flow that could be used in stressful times. In many cases, small-business loans involve pledging personal assets, including your home, as collateral. 

Equity: The investors assume nearly all the risk.

Winner: Equity.

Cash flow

Debt: Interest payments and bank fees are tax-deductible. Taking on debt is also cheaper in the long run than the time and consulting fees involved in selling equity in a company. 

Equity: There are no periodic payments, but there are sizable upfront costs associated with funding rounds: advisors, lawyers, outside accountants, extensive travel and entertaining potential investors.

Winner: Debt.

Payback horizon

Debt: Debt can be short term, with lines of credit that finance cash-flow swings, or long term, with loans of seven or 10 years (or longer with real-estate loans). 

Equity: Equity financing is by nature a long-term deal that’s more appropriate for sizable investments in equipment or real estate.

Winner: Debt.

Reporting and compliance

Debt: Assuming you’re careful not to violate the covenants listed in a bank loan, all you need to do is make your minimum monthly payment
on time.

Equity: All investors will want and be entitled to regular reports of what’s going on with your company. Does your accounting staff have the expertise and bandwidth to handle these reports? In addition, you may face monthly board meetings.

Winner: Debt.

Effort and expense

Debt: Getting a bank loan is a straightforward process, although it can require time to gather documents and prepare the loan application. 

Equity: You can work full time for months to close a VC round. Few can afford to take their eyes off the business for that long. 

Winner: Debt.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Money Guy

Use These Strategies to Get Paid More Quickly

Ask the Money Guy

Think You Can't Win Against Chargebacks? Think Again.

Ask the Money Guy

Compliance Is a Pain. How to Outsource It.