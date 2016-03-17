My Queue

Luck

Forget Four-Leaf Clovers. Successful Entrepreneurs Make Their Own Luck.

VIP Contributor
Serial entrepreneur, mentor, advisor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You may know St. Patrick’s Day as an annual green-themed day of drinking beer, but at its core this holiday is really celebrating good luck and prosperity. Irish mythology and folklore is particularly wrapped up in good luck, from a saint snake charmer saving the island to little green leprechauns who bring pots of gold.

You may wonder sometimes why some entrepreneurs seem to have better luck than others, but the truth is you don’t need luck. You can make your own.

Related: How Did Lena Dunham, Mark Zuckerberg and Simon and Garfunkel Find Success?

So this St. Patrick’s Day, create your own luck with these three simple practices that seem to make every entrepreneur successful and prosperous -- no pot of gold required.  

1. Always be prepared

Luck is when preparation meets opportunity. You will have the opportunity to embark on many successful ventures, both personally and professionally, if you can keep your eyes and ears open for them. 

Here’s a few ways to prepare yourself so you’re lucky the next time opportunity knocks: 

  • Always have your phone or a business card on you. There’s nothing worse than meeting someone great for business, or for your personal life, and not having an easy way to give them your contact information. 
  • Always have your pitch prepared and be ready to deliver it at the drop of a dime -- no exceptions.
  • No matter where you’re going, look and act your best. You never know who you’ll run into at the gym or on the Starbucks line, so be put together appropriately for your location. 
  • Always keep your eyes and ears open to what’s around you. Put the phone down in public and try to really observe people. You never know what you’re missing out on because you aren’t being present in your current setting. Pay attention! 

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Calls the 'A-Ha!' Moment a Myth

2. Always ask

It’s shocking how many opportunities and meetings come just from asking. If there’s one good piece of advice I give every entrepreneur, it’s to always make the ask. Never assume you’re out of the running.

Whether it’s someone’s phone number, a lower price rate or a new partnership, the answer is always no if you don’t ask. Don’t be offended or discouraged if you ask and the answer is no -- congratulate yourself for stepping up. It’s kind of like the “always be closing” line, but before you can close, you have to ask!

3. Always show gratitude

Saying thank you and appreciating what you have and what others do for you can go a long way. So many opportunities and so much “luck” will come your way just by saying thanks.

You would be amazed by how many people make requests for my assistance, time, exposure and so on who then disappear after I help. The people who stand out to me, who I will help again and again, are the ones who come back to say they’re appreciative. It means a lot to me to be able to help other people, and it means even more to me that they let me know just how I helped and that it made a difference. It’s unfortunately rare.

It has helped me realize how important gratitude is and to be cognizant of thanking others who have helped me out over the years. Don’t forget to genuinely thank and appreciate the people who help you out in your business and in the other aspects of your life.

Related: How Successful People Make Their Own Luck

