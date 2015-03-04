Vince Vaughn Is Now Appearing in Free, Cheesy Stock Images You Can Download

March 4, 2015 1 min read

Everyone knows the makeup of a cheesy stock photo: blank smiles, forced acting, unnatural situations and business suits galore. Getty just released a new set of shots with all these things – plus Vince Vaughn.

Vince Vaughn, Dave Franco and the rest of the cast of the upcoming film Unfinished Business teamed up with Getty Images' iStock to create a set of classically awkward stock photos. The photos are an unusual way to promote the release of Unfinished Business, a comedy about a business trip gone wrong, which comes out on Friday.

Related: 5 Things I Learned About Successful Startups From Steve Jobs

While the photos are clearly tongue-in-cheek, they are in fact available for free editorial use, according to Adweek. Currently, four shots are up for grabs, with a total of 12 becoming available over the next three weeks.

You can download the photos here, but be careful. If you use these earnestly in a presentation a few months down the line, the joke might be on you.

Related: 14 Amazingly Free Stock Photo Websites