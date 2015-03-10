How You Can Improve Employee Engagement (Infographic)

March 10, 2015 1 min read

Nine out of 10 of executives' top priorities this year include increasing engagement at their business. To do so, they're turning to programs to boost employee well-being.

A recent study by Virgin Pulse revealed that executives and managers are working hard to increase employee engagement and retention in 2015. Their methods vary, from organizing wellness and nutrition programs to providing instruction on financial management. But, all have the same goal: to raise employee health and well-being and build a stronger company.

Related: Why Shake Shack's Danny Meyer Says the iPhone Helped End the Fast-Food Era

Check out the infographic below to see how managers and executives are tackling employee well-being in 2015, and let us know what programs and perks have worked best at your workplace.

Related: 5 Things You're Doing Wrong Every Morning