Have Some Words of Wisdom? Share Your #GoodAdviceIn4Words.
Shorter is often better.
Short emails. Short roller-coaster lines. You get it. Which is why we can get behind the trending topic #GoodAdviceIn4Words on Twitter. We asked our lovely readers for their advice, and naturally, they delivered.
We rounded up a few of our favorites below. Please leave your advice in the comments below, or come join us over on Twitter for more hashtag fun.
@Entrepreneur Think BIG start small. #GoodAdviceIn4Words— Nauzar Manekshaw (@nauzarmanekshaw) March 12, 2015
@Entrepreneur Sell what you'd buy #GoodAdviceIn4Words— Ashray ?? (@xalphaofficial) March 12, 2015
Carry on through disappointment. "@Entrepreneur: Entrepreneurs: Give us your #GoodAdviceIn4Words."— Mel Rose (@OfficialMel) March 12, 2015
Listen to Barbara Corcoran. @BarbaraCorcoran @Entrepreneur #GoodAdviceIn4Words— JLC (@jlcieslak) March 12, 2015
@Entrepreneur Be caring to others.— Kwesi Edwards (@KwesiEdwards) March 12, 2015
Speak up and network. @Entrepreneur #GoodAdviceIn4Words— Catherine Campbell (@brightplanning) March 12, 2015