Have Some Words of Wisdom? Share Your #GoodAdviceIn4Words.

March 12, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shorter is often better.

Short emails. Short roller-coaster lines. You get it. Which is why we can get behind the trending topic #GoodAdviceIn4Words on Twitter. We asked our lovely readers for their advice, and naturally, they delivered.

We rounded up a few of our favorites below. Please leave your advice in the comments below, or come join us over on Twitter for more hashtag fun.

Carry on through disappointment. "@Entrepreneur: Entrepreneurs: Give us your #GoodAdviceIn4Words." — Mel Rose (@OfficialMel) March 12, 2015