The 10 Biggest Tech Acquisitions of All Time (Infographic)

April 9, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every startup team dreams of their company being acquired for billions of dollars. That desire is further fueled by the recent incredible rate of disruptive tech startups acquisitions.

Related: 7 Steps to Prepare Your Company for an Acquisition

A lot of money is being thrown around hoping to land the newest hot technology. When Facebook dropped $19 billion for WhatsApp in late 2014, it turned a lot of heads.

While the WhatsApp deal was impressive, it wasn’t the largest of all time -- so my company decided to highlight the top 10 largest tech acquisitions in the infographic below.

Related: Microsoft Is Buying Startups People Love. Yahoo? Not So Much.