Starbucks to Begin Testing Delivery in Seattle and New York City This Year

March 18, 2015 1 min read

A Note From The Editor

Starbucks delivery is coming.

On Wednesday, at Starbucks' annual meeting of shareholders, the company announced plans to expand into delivery. In the second half of 2015, Starbucks plans to launch two delivery models in Seattle and New York City.

In Seattle, the coffee chain is collaborating with on-demand delivery service Postmates to integrate delivery into Starbucks' mobile app in select areas. In New York City, Starbucks will test the "Green Apron" barista delivery option that will allow customers in select office-buildings to order food and drinks to be delivered by Starbucks baristas. The test will begin in the Empire State building.

Starbucks delivery will hinge on the chain's mobile ordering and payments app, which officially launched in the Pacific Northwest this week and will roll out nationally this year.

