This Free App Promises to Build You the Perfect Party Playlist

March 19, 2015 2 min read

Trying to make everyone happy is a fool’s errand.

That’s why throwing a party can be stressful. You want all of your guests to feel comfortable and enjoy themselves, but everyone has different opinions about the perfect party vibe. That’s where a new, free app called DJ-51 comes in. It ensures that everyone at your party will, at the very least, like the music.

Users log in to the app, available for both iPhones and Android phones, with their Spotify accounts. The app uses artificial intelligence and geolocation to analyze the collective tastes of the people in the same physical location. The algorithms of the DJ-51 app create a collective playlist from all of the participants.

The playlist, like a good party, is ephemeral. It only exists as long as all of the participants are in the room. When the party breaks up, so does the playlist.

The app, released earlier this month, was created by the Brazilian liquor brand Cachaça 51, in an effort to build brand awareness.

Making sure that all your guests like your food and drink selections, the decor, your outfit, you’re on your own there. But at least you can be sure that the tunes are going to put everyone in a good mood.

