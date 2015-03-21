20 Rewards Your Employees -- and Budget -- Will Love (Infographic)

March 21, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business is just as much about relationships as it is about the bottom line, and having a good relationship with your staff is vital to your company’s success. Research shows that employees who feel appreciated for their work will be more productive, engaged, satisfied and loyal.

Money is a great motivator for employees, but it’s not the only incentive that your staff will appreciate. There are many gestures that can express gratitude and encouragement for a job well done. The infographic below has over a dozen suggestions for ways to reward workers beyond a bonus, such as a handwritten letter, public praise at the next staff meeting or some extra time for a lunch break. The simple act of saying “thank you” or acknowledging the progress made on an assignment will resonate with employees.

See what other free rewards the folks at Officevibe suggest, and let the fuzzy feelings flow.

Related: Spread the Love in the Workplace