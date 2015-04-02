3 Actions to Take to Get the Epic Life You Deserve

April 2, 2015 4 min read

Part of the appeal of being an entrepreneur is that you’re working every day toward a vision you feel passionate about. Sure, there are long days and plenty of tasks that may not be your favorite, but you’re doing work you love, or at least working toward a vision you love and believe in.

As you achieve more and more success, you’ll also have the flexibility to craft a business routine that meets your lifestyle needs. You’re not usually bound to a nine-to-five schedule or a cubicle -- you’re free to arrange your day and your life as you see fit.

If you want to transition from where you are, here are three powerful actions that will help take you to epic.

1. Know you deserve it

If you want to transition into an epic life, you have to have more than just a desire to get there, you need to know that you deserve it. There’s a big difference between wanting something and having an inner sense that you wholly, truly deserve the vision you’re working toward. Knowing your value runs deep into the core of all your activities and will motivate all your actions as an entrepreneur.

Marianne Williamson may have said it best when she declared, "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.”

Embrace your powerful, individual value and know you deserve this!

2. Take action

Thought without action is only an idea. Like Bruce Lee said, “If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you’ll never get it done.”

If you know you deserve an epic life, you have to take the action necessary to create it. What’s your big idea that you’re struggling to take action on right now? Maybe it’s something small. Start now and do something. A phone call, an email, a question put out to your community online or in person -- there are plenty of small actions you can take to get unstuck, or to get the momentum to get started.

One great thing about being a part of an entrepreneurial community is your proximity to others who are taking big action and are there to support you. Try to tap into your community however you can to get momentum. When your actions fall in line with your value, you’re unstoppable.

3. Craft your community

Speaking of your community, what is the quality of the people you’re surrounding yourself with right now? Jim Rohn nailed this point perfectly when he explained, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” That doesn’t mean the people you’d like to hang out around the most, it means you actually need to take stock of the people you’re hanging out with the most.

List or map those five people you spent the most time with during the past five days to really get an accurate view of who you’re around. There’s another important aspect of this that goes, you’re usually the average of your network, and your net worth is often directly associated with your network.

You need a community that you can be inspired by when you’re feeling discouraged. You don’t necessarily need to be in a community of rich people, but are you surrounding yourself with a community of those with rich ideas and characteristics? Really assess your network to leap frog yourself into epic faster.

