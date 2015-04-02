My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Improvement

3 Actions to Take to Get the Epic Life You Deserve

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Actions to Take to Get the Epic Life You Deserve
Image credit: Shutterstock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Part of the appeal of being an entrepreneur is that you’re working every day toward a vision you feel passionate about. Sure, there are long days and plenty of tasks that may not be your favorite, but you’re doing work you love, or at least working toward a vision you love and believe in.

As you achieve more and more success, you’ll also have the flexibility to craft a business routine that meets your lifestyle needs. You’re not usually bound to a nine-to-five schedule or a cubicle -- you’re free to arrange your day and your life as you see fit.

Related: Lewis Howes on the 'Warrior's Path' to Greatness

If you want to transition from where you are, here are three powerful actions that will help take you to epic.

1. Know you deserve it

If you want to transition into an epic life, you have to have more than just a desire to get there, you need to know that you deserve it. There’s a big difference between wanting something and having an inner sense that you wholly, truly deserve the vision you’re working toward. Knowing your value runs deep into the core of all your activities and will motivate all your actions as an entrepreneur.

Marianne Williamson may have said it best when she declared, "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.”

Embrace your powerful, individual value and know you deserve this!

2. Take action

Thought without action is only an idea. Like Bruce Lee said, “If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you’ll never get it done.”

Related: How to Develop a Laser-Like Focus on Building Your New Business

If you know you deserve an epic life, you have to take the action necessary to create it. What’s your big idea that you’re struggling to take action on right now? Maybe it’s something small. Start now and do something. A phone call, an email, a question put out to your community online or in person -- there are plenty of small actions you can take to get unstuck, or to get the momentum to get started.

One great thing about being a part of an entrepreneurial community is your proximity to others who are taking big action and are there to support you. Try to tap into your community however you can to get momentum. When your actions fall in line with your value, you’re unstoppable.

3. Craft your community

Speaking of your community, what is the quality of the people you’re surrounding yourself with right now? Jim Rohn nailed this point perfectly when he explained, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” That doesn’t mean the people you’d like to hang out around the most, it means you actually need to take stock of the people you’re hanging out with the most.

List or map those five people you spent the most time with during the past five days to really get an accurate view of who you’re around. There’s another important aspect of this that goes, you’re usually the average of your network, and your net worth is often directly associated with your network.

You need a community that you can be inspired by when you’re feeling discouraged. You don’t necessarily need to be in a community of rich people, but are you surrounding yourself with a community of those with rich ideas and characteristics? Really assess your network to leap frog yourself into epic faster.

Related: The Greatest Competitive Advantage Is How Hard You Work Before the Game Begins

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Development

10 Powerful Ways to Master Self-Discipline

Ready For Anything

6 Traits of Indispensable Employees

Success Strategies

8 Ways to Stop Self-Sabotaging Your Success