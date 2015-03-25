My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile

How Microsoft Is Taking on Google on Its Home Turf

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Microsoft Is Taking on Google on Its Home Turf
Image credit: insider.windows.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Microsoft has announced that its apps will soon be pre-installed on more Samsung mobile devices, an expansion of a deal last month that put Microsoft’s apps on Samsung’s flagship smartphones.

The move is a clear swipe at Google — the Microsoft apps involved in the deal serve as replacements for Google’s software that come preloaded on Samsung’s Android-powered devices. Samsung has recently made it easier for its users to delete apps that come pre-installed on its phones, leaving users to decide which apps they prefer for functions like a calendar or email.

Microsoft also announced similar partnerships in several countries outside the U.S. market.

From Microsoft’s blog:

We’ve proven that we’re not afraid to look outside ourselves to reinvent ourselves. We’ve received fantastic customer feedback for making Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, OneDrive and Skype available across all platforms. But, we’re far from done. Now we see an opportunity to turn our focus to our device partners — easing mobile access to great apps and services for customers by pre-installing them directly on the device.

Earlier today, we announced an expanded global partnership with Samsung to deliver Microsoft mobile productivity services to both consumer and business customers. Building on that news, I’m pleased to share that we’ve also expanded strategic agreements with leading global OEMDell, and regional OEMs includingTrekStor of Germany, JP Sa Couto of Portugal, Datamatic of Italy, DEXP of Russia, Hipstreet of Canada, QMobile of Pakistan, Tecno of Africa, and Casper of Turkey, as well as top original device manufacturer Pegatron. These 11 hardware partners will pre-install Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive and Skype on Android devices coming to market later this year.

Microsoft has essentially ceded the mobile operating system market to Google and Apple — a recent report showed that more than 96% of all smartphone users are running either Google’s Android or Apple’s iOS software.

Microsoft posted quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $26.47 billion in January, meeting expectations.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile

6 Significant (But Often Overlooked) Mobile Metrics

Mobile

Hulu's Updated Mobile App Sucks, and It's a Good Reminder for Us All

Mobile

Miss Playing Snake? The Nokia 3310 Is Back.