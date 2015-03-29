My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Resumes

The Do's and Don'ts of the Modern Resumé (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Do's and Don'ts of the Modern Resumé (Infographic)
Image credit: Alejandro Escamilla | StockSnap.io
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Along with glowing references, a solid resumé is a must-have for any job applicant. But even those with great credentials need to package those achievements the right way to catch a hiring manager’s eyes.

How can you get yourself noticed? Having the right keywords on the page -- words like “problem solving,” “leadership” and “team building” -- can be helpful. Beyond the content, presentation is also critical. Be sure to use proper formatting and avoid any information that’s not pertinent to the position you’re applying to.

In the infographic below, created for resume-template site Template.net, you’ll find even more tips and tricks that’ll land your resume on someone’s desk rather than someone’s “circular file.” Happy hunting, job seekers!

Click to Enlarge

The Do's and Don'ts of the Modern Resume (Infographic)

Related: Want to Stand Out on LinkedIn? Consider Ditching These 10 Overused Buzzwords.


 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Resumes

10 Resume Tips You Haven't Heard Before

Resumes

The Best Way to Add Keywords to Your Resume

Resumes

4 Red Flags to Watch Out for on a Resume