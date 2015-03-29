The Do's and Don'ts of the Modern Resumé (Infographic)

March 29, 2015 1 min read

Along with glowing references, a solid resumé is a must-have for any job applicant. But even those with great credentials need to package those achievements the right way to catch a hiring manager’s eyes.

How can you get yourself noticed? Having the right keywords on the page -- words like “problem solving,” “leadership” and “team building” -- can be helpful. Beyond the content, presentation is also critical. Be sure to use proper formatting and avoid any information that’s not pertinent to the position you’re applying to.

In the infographic below, created for resume-template site Template.net, you’ll find even more tips and tricks that’ll land your resume on someone’s desk rather than someone’s “circular file.” Happy hunting, job seekers!

