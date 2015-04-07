This 90-Minute Morning Routine Will Make Your Workday More Productive

April 7, 2015 4 min read

As an entrepreneur, you’re no stranger to the 12-hour workday. You stay at the office until 9 or 10 p.m. -- or until you just can’t read another email – before you force yourself to go home for a hasty dinner, a little more work and a few hours of shut-eye. The next day, you get up and do it all over again.

That was my life for 13 years. One day bled into the next until I finally decided I needed some balance. I wanted to make an impact with my business and have time for a fulfilling life outside of work.

To transform my workday, I decided to start by transforming my morning. This 90-minute routine has not only changed my life, but it’s also helped me have more meaningful, successful and productive days.

Here are seven steps to revolutionizing your workday so you can accomplish more:

1. Wake up earlier.

An early-morning routine is powerful because it allows you to take time for yourself. In the early hours, it’s quiet, and there are fewer people vying for your attention. Many successful CEOs, including the former CEO of PepsiCo, begin their workday before 6 a.m., and if you can fill those hours with something meaningful, it will set the right tone for your day.

2. Put off texting and emails.

When you grab your phone first thing in the morning to check messages, your mind can’t help but shift into reaction mode. When you constantly check your phone, it can lead to increased stress, because you feel an immediate need to respond to demands. Before you know it, you’ve lost control of your day.

Instead of letting others dictate your priorities, give yourself at least an hour to focus without external distractions. If you struggle to let go of your digital leash, put your phone on airplane mode before you go to bed so you aren’t tempted to check your messages when you wake up.

3. Give thanks.

Gratitude is a powerful way to put things into perspective. By acknowledging the things that are working in your favor, the one thing that isn’t won’t seem as problematic. As soon as you wake up, say three things you’re grateful for to start your day with positive energy.

4. Read your goals aloud.

You already know the importance of setting goals but reading the goals you’ve set for yourself helps ensure they don’t fall by the wayside. Every month, I set 30-day goals and write a letter to myself as if I’ve already achieved those goals. Every morning, I read this letter out loud to remind myself of what I’m working toward and to hardwire my brain for success.

5. Nourish your body.

Just as your mental state in the morning sets the tone for the rest of your day, what you eat for breakfast helps determine what you’ll eat throughout the day. If you begin with a healthy breakfast, you’re more likely to continue that trend. I start every day with a green smoothie. Remember: Your health is everything. It deserves more attention than those emails.

6. Get moving.

A good morning workout is invigorating, especially if you have great music or a motivational podcast that gets you fired up. I start my mornings with CrossFit -- but running, yoga, weight training or even a brisk walk can be good for your health and make you more productive.

7. Make time for yourself.

This may be the most important part of your morning routine. Take some time to be alone and enjoy it. You can use that time to meditate, read or teach yourself something new. Whatever you do, make it something you enjoy.

If you’re already stretched thin, you’re probably thinking that you don’t have 90 minutes to devote to yourself. But the ROI is too great to ignore. When you’re happy, energetic and focused, it does wonders for your business. Take it from me. Ninety minutes is just what you need to take your startup to the next level and live the life you’ve always wanted.

