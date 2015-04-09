Netflix Invents Apple Watch Alternative in Hilarious New Parody (VIDEO)

April 9, 2015 1 min read

April Fool’s Day has come and gone, but Netflix is seizing upon the buzzy presale of the Apple Watch to have the last laugh.

In a new spoof, the streaming giant has unveiled a cutting-edge timepiece of its own: the Netflix Watch -- which turns out to be nothing more than a smartphone strapped to a rubber watch band.

“It’s the vast world of Netflix right on your wrist,” according to the spot, where users are shown engrossed in video streams while stopping traffic, consoling crying friends and even at public urinals.

Though it’s undoubtedly a swipe at the sidetracking nature of smartwatches, it’s not unreasonable to think that such conduct could soon become an eerie reality -- especially given the Apple Watch’s early rave reviews.

See Netflix’s hilariously cumbersome gadget in action below:

